Skip to Main Content
Royal baby watch is on as Duchess of Cambridge enters hospital

Notifications

New

Royal baby watch is on as Duchess of Cambridge enters hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge entered a London hospital Monday in labour with what will be the third child for her and husband Prince William, Britain's Kensington Palace said.

The gender of what would be Queen Elizabeth's 6th great-grandchild has not been announced

The Associated Press ·
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge (L), Prince George and Princess Charlotte are shown in a Dec. 25, 2016 file photo. The new arrival would be fifth in succession to the throne. (Andrew Matthews/Reuters)
comments

The Duchess of Cambridge entered a London hospital Monday in labour with what will be the third child for her and husband Prince William, Britain's Kensington Palace said.

The 36-year-old duchess traveled by car to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London. The palace said she was in "the early stages of labour."

William and Kate married in 2011 and have two other children: Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, who turns three next month. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The baby, whose gender has not been announced, will be Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

The new arrival bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

The 36-year-old duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

No exact due date has been given, with officials only saying that the baby was due in April.

Barriers are erected outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London on April 9, in anticipation of the media throng awaiting word on the next member of the royal family. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

As in her previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. Officials announced both her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements.

Television crews, journalists and royal fans have set up camp outside the hospital for the "royal baby watch" since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

Many are betting on a traditional royal name for the baby, with bookmakers saying Mary, Alice, Arthur and James are the most popular guesses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us