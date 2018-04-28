Welcome to The Royal Fascinator, your invitation to royal wedding news and analysis ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on May 19. Sign up here and it will land as a newsletter in your inbox every Saturday.

What about the dress?

It will be one of most anticipated moments of the royal wedding — that first glimpse of Meghan's dress. But so far, the dress has been one of the biggest secrets. That has fuelled endless speculation about possible designers — Erdem or Ralph & Russo perhaps? — and chatter about how Meghan may convey her own fashion sense in a dress that is so much more than one bride's choice for her big day.

"I expect a dress that manages to be classic, elegant, glamorous and modern all at the same time," says Toronto wardrobe stylist Ingrie Williams, who styled Meghan for a 2016 cover of Best Health magazine. (Coincidentally, she wore white.) "I think we'll see a style that favours clean lines and includes unexpected embellishment, something that embodies respect for the historic occasion while highlighting her own sense of style."

Royal wedding dresses have their own fashion formula: be grand enough for that historic occasion and locale, but also show a regal modesty. Strapless and sheer really aren't the order of the day.

The gowns royal brides have worn have been making statements— and influencing fashion for brides far beyond palace walls — for a very long time. Queen Victoria revived and popularized the white wedding dress with the silk and satin gown she wore for her marriage to Prince Albert in 1840. "I don't think it was actually intended to symbolize purity, but that of course is what it came to mean," says Alison Eastwood, editor-in-chief of Hello! magazine.

The current Queen had her own iconic fashion moment in a duchesse silk satin gown with fine pearl embroidery at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. Designer Norman Hartnell took much floral inspiration from a Lady Diana Spencer, soon to become the Princess of Wales, showing her wedding gown for the first time, turns as her bridesmaids set her train on arrival at St. Paul's Cathedral for her wedding to Prince Charles in London on July 29, 1981. (Mal Langsdon/Reuters) Designer Norman Hartnell took much floral inspiration from a Botticelli painting called Allegory of Spring.

A generation later, Lady Diana Spencer made her statement in an ivory silk taffeta design by David and Elizabeth Emanuel when she married Prince Charles in 1981. Colossal sleeves, colossal train, bows and lace – it had pretty much anything a wedding dress could have. As such, it was very much a dress of its time. "She was just kind of a vision [in] it . She was just very confectionary," says Alison McGill, editor-in-chief of Weddingbells.

Fast forward one more generation, and the royal bridal silhouette was much more streamlined. The Alexander McQueen dress Kate Middleton wore when she married Prince William in 2011 won praise for its timeless elegance. It also had its own impact on other brides walking down much more modest aisles.

"When Kate appeared and she had that gorgeous dress with a beautiful bodice and sleeves, the whole industry … went on its head in terms of bridal fashion," says McGill, "because the sleeve was back and I think a lot of women thanked her for that and they still are."

What brides will thank Meghan for remains to be seen , but count on there being something. A dress worn by Queen Victoria on her wedding day to Prince Albert in 1840 is pictured in Kensington Palace in central London, on March 20, 2012. (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images) but count on there being something.

When logistics get in the way

Brides want everything to be perfect with their dress, but it doesn't always work out that way, even at a royal wedding.

After Diana arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981, no one could help but notice the wrinkles and crumples, especially on her train.

"The dimensions of the glass coach that she took … didn't really allow for the massive train of her dress," says royal historian Carolyn Harris. "So that resulted in the train looking a bit rumpled."

The bridesmaids and the designers did what they could to smooth things out before Diana and her father headed down the aisle. "In the tiny carriage, it had crumpled far more than we'd anticipated. We'd done a rehearsal, but not with her father, Earl Spencer, in the car, too — and he was quite a large man," Elizabeth Emanuel recalled last year.

What about a tiara?

Beyond the dress, there's also been some curiosity about whether Meghan will wear a tiara, and if so, which one.



While the Royal Family has several tiaras, it seems to be a given that she won't wear the same one that Kate did. It's part of a Cartier exhibition on now until July 22 in Australia. Some speculation has suggested she might choose the Spencer Tiara, which Diana wore on her wedding day in 1981.

