Will Meghan promise to 'obey' Harry?

The ceremony and its traditions

To "obey" or not to "obey?" It's a question Meghan will have considered as she and Harry think about their vows. While some royal brides have kept the contentious word in their marital promise, few people expect Meghan to.

Meghan "has a strong interest in women's equality, and that will influence her decision regarding the wording of the vows," says Toronto-based royal historian and author Carolyn Harris, who figures Meghan will likely drop "obey" on May 19. If she does, she would match the choice of both Kate, when she married Harry's brother Prince William seven years ago, and Harry and William's mother Diana, when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Whether a royal bride would vow to "obey" her husband was questioned as far back at 1840, when Queen Victoria — who did her own proposing to Prince Albert — was asked if she wanted the word as part of her ceremony. She said yes. "Victoria decided to vow to obey as she wanted her vows to match those of other women of her time," says Harris.

Harry's grandmother, Elizabeth, also vowed to obey Philip at their wedding in 1947, a decision that caused its own bit of controversy at the time, with some wondering if the monarch-to-be should be so obligated to anyone. Other more recent royal brides — Sarah Ferguson, when she married Prince Andrew in 1986, and Sophie Rhys-Jones, when she married Prince Edward in 1999, have also stuck with "obey."

When Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married in 1981, they both had minor miscues in their vows. (Associated Press)

Royal wedding tradition will also echo through Meghan and Harry's hour-long ceremony in the choice of some of the music. But along with some well-known hymns, other dulcet tones the couple have chosen represent something of a departure from previous weddings, particularly those coming from a gospel chorus. Harris says Meghan and Harry's choice of musicians reflects their general approach to wedding planning, focusing on including people they know personally through their philanthropy and engagements they've done around the U.K. "Prince Harry saw Sheku Kanneh-Mason perform at a fundraiser for the Antiguan charity, the Halo Foundation, and he will play the cello at the wedding."

While the ceremony will most likely follow the Anglican Book of Common Prayer, there's always the chance of some unintentional deviations from the script. Diana famously transposed her husband-to-be's first two names, pledging to marry "Philip Charles Arthur George." And Charles had his own minor slip-up that day when he said "thy goods" instead of "my worldly goods." Meghan and Harry will be hoping to avoid such minor miscues — and even the person overseeing the most critical moments of the ceremony has his own jitters. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has said he's worried he might drop the ring.

Meghan's ring features a larger diamond sourced from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from the collection of Harry's mother, Diana. (Getty Images)

What about the rings?

While speculation has surrounded Meghan's wedding dress, it's not the only unknown ahead of the big day. There's no word yet on what Meghan's wedding ring will be like or whether Harry will choose to wear one.

For Meghan, it's a good bet her ring will be yellow gold, especially since it's apparently her favourite, and would match her yellow gold engagement ring that features a main stone sourced from Botswana, along with two smaller diamonds from the collection of Harry's mother, Diana. It would also be no surprise if Meghan's wedding ring continues a royal tradition of being made of Welsh gold, as have the rings of several other royal brides as far back as 1923.

For Harry, however, there are fewer clues. Some reports this week suggest he will opt for a ring, unlike his elder brother William or his grandfather, Prince Philip, who chose not to. On the other hand — so to speak — Harry's father does have a wedding band. Charles wears it next to a signet ring on the little finger of his left hand.

Meghan , right, watches the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games with her mother Doria Ragland, in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2017. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Dad and mom will be there, but no maid of honour

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, much curiosity has surrounded the question of who would be with Meghan as she walks down the aisle. What about her parents, who are divorced? Would she have a maid of honour? Kensington Palace released a flurry of details Friday, and it turns out both parents will be there and will have "important roles."

Meghan's father will walk her down the aisle. Thomas Markle, a retired lighting director, is reportedly living a reclusive life in Mexico. Her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, will accompany her in the car to Windsor Castle on the morning of the wedding.

But there won't be a maid — or matron — of honour, just the much younger bridesmaids and page boys who are traditional at royal weddings. While no names have been released on that front, it's still a good bet Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the young ones in the wedding party. The week leading up to the wedding will also include a bunch of first meetings for the families of the bride and groom, with Harry meeting his soon-to-be father-in-law for the first time. And don't expect to hear about a honeymoon right away — Harry and Meghan have their first public engagement as a married couple scheduled the week right after the wedding.

Royally quotable

"My son is home and dry with the woman he loves."

-- Queen Elizabeth, speaking to guests after the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, on April 9, 2005. The heartwarming speech was seen as a signal of acceptance for Camilla, whose transformation from royal mistress to royal wife was virtually unprecedented.

Prince Charles and Camilla are followed by Queen Elizabeth after a service of prayer and dedication in St. George's Chapel after their marriage on April 9, 2005. (Reuters)