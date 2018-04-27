Prince Louis Arthur Charles is royal baby's name, Kensington Palace reveals
The third child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge is fifth in line to the throne
The Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William have decided to name their baby boy Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace said on Friday.
"The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge," the palace said.
The couple's third child weighed eight pounds, seven ounces and was born on April 23 at 6:01 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
William and Kate married in 2011. Their other children are Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who will be three years old next month. All three children were born at the same hospital where William and younger brother Prince Harry came into the world.
- PHOTOS | The royal children: A look back
- Sign up for CBC's The Royal Fascinator: royal wedding news and analysis
Kate and William's third child, Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild, is fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.
Prince Harry, who will marry American Megan Markle next month, is sixth. On Thursday it was announced that Prince William would serve as best man for Harry at the May 19 wedding.
Sign up for The Royal Fascinator, your invitation to royal wedding news and analysis ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, delivered to your inbox.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.