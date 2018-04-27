Skip to Main Content
Prince Louis Arthur Charles is royal baby's name, Kensington Palace reveals

Notifications

Prince Louis Arthur Charles is royal baby's name, Kensington Palace reveals

The Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William have decided to name their baby boy Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace said on Friday.

The third child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge is fifth in line to the throne

CBC News ·
The couple's third child is shown held by Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, as they left the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital on Monday, hours after his birth. (John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters)
comments

The Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William have decided to name their baby boy Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace said on Friday.

"The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge," the palace said.

The couple's third child weighed eight pounds, seven ounces and was born on April 23 at 6:01 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

William and Kate married in 2011. Their other children are Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who will be three years old next month. All three children were born at the same hospital where William and younger brother Prince Harry came into the world.

Kate and William's third child, Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild, is fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

Prince Harry, who will marry American Megan Markle next month, is sixth. On Thursday it was announced that Prince William would serve as best man for Harry at the May 19 wedding.

Sign up for The Royal Fascinator, your invitation to royal wedding news and analysis ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, delivered to your inbox.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us