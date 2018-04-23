The royal children: A look back

Prince William and his wife Kate welcomed their third child — another boy — on Monday. Kate, 36, delivered the baby, weighing eight pounds, seven ounces, at St Mary's Hospital in London at 6:01 a.m. ET. The boy, as yet unnamed, is Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild.

Here are some of the highlights of the royal couple's growing family.

The newest HRH

William and Kate leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

(Hannah Mckay/Reuters) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A royal welcome

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary's on Monday to meet their little brother.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary's Monday to meet their little brother. (Kensington Palace)

Baby makes 5

Possible names for the baby, along with their betting odds from bookmaker William Hill, are written on a board outside the hospital on Monday.

(Peter Summers/Reuters)

Prince George arrives

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son on July 23, 2013. Prince George weighed eight pounds, six ounces.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

3rd in line to the throne

Kate carries Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge after his christening at St. James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013. George is third in line to the throne.

(John Stillwell/Reuters)

Family photo

In this image provided by Kensington Palace, William and Kate pose with Prince George, Lupo, the couple's cocker spaniel, and Tilly the retriever (a Middleton family pet) in the garden of the Middleton family home in August 2013 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

(Michael Middleton/Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte is born

Princess Charlotte was born May 2, 2015, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. The princess is fourth in line to succeed the Queen, after her grandfather, father, and elder brother.

(John Stillwell/Associated Press)

Charlotte turns 2

Charlotte is seen in this undated handout photograph, taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, just ahead of her second birthday.

(Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/Reuters)

Visit to Canada

William holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party at Government House in Victoria during the family's official visit to Canada, Sept. 29, 2016.

(Jonathan Hayward/Reuters)

Mother and son

Kate holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra after a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia in 2014.

(Phil Noble/Reuters)

3rd child on the way

William and Kate, seen here with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, announced on Oct. 17, 2017, that they were expecting their third child.

(Christian Charisius/Associated Press)

Young William with Harry, Princess Diana

A very young Prince William gives a royal salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Prince Harry and mother Princess Diana on June 15, 1985, in London.