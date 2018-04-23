The royal children: A look back
Prince William and wife Kate welcomed their 3rd child on Monday
Prince William and his wife Kate welcomed their third child — another boy — on Monday. Kate, 36, delivered the baby, weighing eight pounds, seven ounces, at St Mary's Hospital in London at 6:01 a.m. ET. The boy, as yet unnamed, is Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild.
Here are some of the highlights of the royal couple's growing family.
The newest HRH
William and Kate leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.
A royal welcome
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary's on Monday to meet their little brother.
Baby makes 5
Possible names for the baby, along with their betting odds from bookmaker William Hill, are written on a board outside the hospital on Monday.
Prince George arrives
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son on July 23, 2013. Prince George weighed eight pounds, six ounces.
3rd in line to the throne
Kate carries Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge after his christening at St. James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013. George is third in line to the throne.
Family photo
In this image provided by Kensington Palace, William and Kate pose with Prince George, Lupo, the couple's cocker spaniel, and Tilly the retriever (a Middleton family pet) in the garden of the Middleton family home in August 2013 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Princess Charlotte is born
Princess Charlotte was born May 2, 2015, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. The princess is fourth in line to succeed the Queen, after her grandfather, father, and elder brother.
Charlotte turns 2
Charlotte is seen in this undated handout photograph, taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, just ahead of her second birthday.
Visit to Canada
William holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party at Government House in Victoria during the family's official visit to Canada, Sept. 29, 2016.
Mother and son
Kate holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra after a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia in 2014.
3rd child on the way
William and Kate, seen here with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, announced on Oct. 17, 2017, that they were expecting their third child.
Young William with Harry, Princess Diana
A very young Prince William gives a royal salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Prince Harry and mother Princess Diana on June 15, 1985, in London.