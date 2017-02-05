Romania's government on Sunday repealed an emergency decree that decriminalizes some official misconduct following massive demonstrations and condemnation from abroad.

The government led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu originally approved the ordinance in the middle of the night Wednesday, with no input from parliament.

After repealing the decree, Grindeanu asked the justice minister to prepare a draft law to be sent to parliament for debate and approval. The centre-left Social Democratic Party has a parliamentary majority with a junior partner. President Klaus Iohannis then needs to sign off on the legislation.

This protester near the presidential residence on Sunday holds a placard that reads: 'Iohannis, don't forget, Romania is not your country,' in reference to centre-right President Klaus Iohannis, who was elected in 2014 on an anti-graft platform. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

The country's Constitutional Court is still scheduled to rule on the legality of the original decree. It decriminalized official misconduct if the funds involved were worth less than 200,000 leu ($62,000 Cdn), which critics said would just encourage officials to steal on the job up to that point.

Grindeanu said the draft should respect the court's rulings, European directives and Romania's criminal code.

Protesters demonstrated over the ordinance for a sixth straight day Sunday in the capital, Bucharest. The vast majority have expressed anger that the measure watered down the country's fight against corrupt officials, including the leader of the ruling Social Democrats' party.

People protest in front of the government headquarters against the government's contentious corruption decree in Bucharest on Saturday. The decree was repealed on Sunday. (Daniel Milhailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

For the first time, several hundred people rallied Sunday in support of the government outside the presidential palace.

In an abrupt about-face, Grindeanu said Saturday he would repeal the decree at an emergency meeting because he didn't want to "divide Romania ... Romania in this moment seems broken in two."

Liviu Dragnea, head of the ruling Social Democrats, is one of those who could have benefited from the decree. He is banned by law from serving as prime minister because he was handed a two-year prison sentence in April 2016 for vote-rigging.