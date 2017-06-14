Steve Scalise, the third highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, was among five people taken to hospital after a shooting at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., involving Republican politicians and officials.

A suspect is in custody.

Scalise's office released a statement indicating he is undergoing surgery he was shot in the hip.

"Prior to entering surgery, [Scalise] was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues," the statement read.

Congressman Mo Brooks, from Alabama, helped tend to Scalise.

Brooks said Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with "a hip wound." The Alabama lawmaker said his colleague "crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood."



"We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Michigan Congressman Mike Bishop said Scalise was standing on second base when gunfire erupted.

"I was looking right at him," Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. "He was a sitting duck."

Police said they responded to a report about a shooting just after 7 a.m. and there was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

All the witnesses said the suspect is a male.

Two law enforcement officers were also injured.

Expanded police presence in D.C.

Police said there were no other threats in the area, but U.S. Capitol Police said a "robust police presence" is to be expected around the prominent government buildings in Washington, D.C, about a 30-minute drive from the shooting location.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that he and Vice-President Mike Pence were "deeply saddened by this tragedy," and send their thoughts and prayers to the victims and first responders.

Trump said in a subsequent tweet that Scalise, while badly injured, is expected to fully recover, but officials at their first news conference would not release information on the condition of the victims.

NBC News reported Scalise and the two officers were in stable condition.

Roger Williams, a Republican from Texas, said a member of his congressional staff was shot and receiving medical attention.

A man receives medical attention from first responders on the scene following a shooting in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday.

Rand Paul, a Republican and former presidential candidate, was also at the practice at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park.

He told MSNBC he heard a shot, followed by a pause and a "rapid succession of shots" that appeared to be coming from the third-base side of the diamond.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, who also play in the charity game, expressed their condolences in statements and on social media.

Chris Murphy is the Democratic senator from Connecticut whose constituents live in the area of the deadly Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown in 2012. On Twitter on Wednesday, he simply said: "Oh my god," in reaction to the ballpark shooting.

2nd shooting involving House representative

Scalise was elected in 2008 and named majority whip for the Republicans in the House of Representatives in 2014.

Just after his appointment, he dealt with controversy in late 2014 surrounding his appearance as a speaker at a 2002 event in New Orleans.

President Donald Trump, left, greets House majority whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana before the start of a meeting with House and Senate Leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on June 6. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

Scalise said he was unaware the hosts, from the European-American Unity and Rights Organization (EURO), were white nationalists.

It is the second shooting in six years involving a member of the House of Representatives.

Gabrielle Giffords, a Democrat from Arizona, suffered brain injuries when she was shot outside a supermarket. Giffords no longer serves in D.C. but has made a remarkable recovery from the shooting, in which six were killed.

She, too, offered her condolences on social media.