Buckingham Palace officials say Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip have delayed their planned Christmas trip because both have heavy colds.

The British couple had planned to travel by train to the Queen's country estate Wednesday, but have postponed the trip.

The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas at Sandringham, the Queen's private estate in the Norfolk countryside 175 kilometres north of London. They usually attend a church service on Christmas morning and then have lunch at the estate.

The palace did not say when they would be well enough to travel.

The Queen turned 90 this year and Philip is 95. They have maintained a busy schedule, although she has announced she will cut it back next year.