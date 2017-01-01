Queen Elizabeth will not be well enough to attend the traditional New Year church service because of a lingering cold, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
The palace said the Queen "does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold."
She also missed the Christmas church service last week.
The 90-year-old monarch had earlier delayed her departure for her rural estate in Norfolk for the Christmas holidays because both she and her husband Prince Philip were suffering from colds.
She travelled one day later than planned and used a helicopter rather than a train to shorten the journey time.
The prolonged illness has raised some concerns because colds and flus can be dangerous for elderly people. The Queen has generally been in good health in recent years although she has cut down somewhat on her travelling and public appearances.
Philip, 95, has also reduced his schedule but managed to attend more than 100 public events in 2016.
Other members of the royal family including Philip plan to attend the service Sunday at the church on the grounds of her Sandringham estate.
