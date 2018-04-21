Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 92nd birthday

Queen Elizabeth will attend a special concert on Saturday as the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch celebrates her 92nd birthday.

Singers Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Sting and Shaggy will be among those who will entertain Elizabeth and other British royals at the concert, known as "The Queen's Birthday Party" at London's Albert Hall.

The event is a break in tradition for the queen, who usually spends her birthday privately with little public celebration, although there were nationwide events to mark her 90th birthday.

The concert comes at the end of a week in which leaders and dignitaries from 53 countries came to London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in central London and became queen in 1952 at the age 25, meaning she has now reigned for more than 66 years.

Despite her age, the Queen still regularly carries out official engagements although her husband Prince Philip, who spent 10 days in hospital this month to have a hip replacement, retired from public life last year.

