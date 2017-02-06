Queen and Prince Philip attend church on Jubilee morning
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 10:28 AM ET
Monarch laying low on anniversary of ascension to throne
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
- Trump cabinet pick paid by 'cult-like' Iranian exile group
- Why Trump supporters say the president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
- Kremlin demands apology over 'killer' comment
- Trump travel ban has Iranian scientists looking for new places to do research
- Trump says he respects 'killer' Putin in Super Bowl interview
- Reinstating travel ban would 'unleash chaos,' state lawyers warn
- Trump's policy wish list is already meeting resistance from his own Republican Party
- U.S. travel ban on hold, Trump vows 'we'll win' appeal
- Friend describes suspect in Louvre Museum attack as 'peaceful and respectful'
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
Relax about a higher loonie, but let's avoid a global currency war: Don Pittis
-
New
With its new app, barter group Bunz Trading Zone finally outgrows Facebook
-
Go Public
'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
-
Why Trump supporters say the president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
-
Live
CRTC seeks to strengthen wireless code via hearings this week
-
Reinstating travel ban would 'unleash chaos,' state lawyers warn
-
Former top security boss says it's 'almost impossible' to trace defence leaks
-
Did Andrea Giesbrecht 'save' or conceal infant remains in storage locker? Verdict coming today
-
Trade briefing for Trump's team flagged Canadian softwood, dairy
-
Super Bowl: Brady leads Patriots' historic rally to beat Falcons in OT
-
Man arrested after trailer hitch thrown at First Nations woman
-
Queen Elizabeth marks 65 years on Britain's throne
-
The hits, jokes and messages of the Super Bowl commercials
-
Kellie Leitch's immigration policy could damage Conservative Party: Peter MacKay
-
Could a political outsider win in Canada as Trump did in the U.S?