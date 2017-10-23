Republicans and Democrats are demanding answers from the U.S. government after British-American financier William Browder said his visa was revoked.

Browder lobbied for a U.S. law named after his former employee, Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, that imposed travel bans and froze assets of dozens of Russian officials. A similar Canadian law received royal assent last week.

Magnitsky died after accusing Russian officials of stealing government money in a tax fraud scheme.

Browder tweeted Sunday that his name had been added to an Interpol travel list and his U.S. visa had been revoked.

Unless Interpol lifts this notice, I will be arrested at any international border I cross on Putin’s orders https://t.co/4SrtWcuc18 — @Billbrowder

Senate armed services committee chair John McCain and Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin said Monday that Browder is a "strong advocate for anti-corruption efforts" and asked the Homeland Security Department to review the decision.

New York Rep. Eliot Engel called on the State Department to reverse its "baffling decision."