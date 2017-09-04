Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Monday in preparation for the landfall of Irma, the same day the dangerous hurricane was upgraded to a Category 4.

"Despite the economic challenges Puerto Rico is facing, the approved budget has $15 million for the emergency fund," Rossello said in a statement.

Irma is set to hit the United States territory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The NHC had forecasted Irma would strengthen on Tuesday night, but it said Monday it had developed into a Category 4 hurricane.

#Irma has become a category 4 hurricane. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion.

To help residents prepare for the storm, the Puerto Rican government activated a price freeze on basic necessities, including food and water, medicines, power generators and batteries.

The storm will be the second powerful hurricane to thrash the United States and its territories in as many weeks.

Residents in Texas and Louisiana are still reeling from the devastating effects of deadly Hurricane Harvey, which dumped several feet of rain and destroyed tens of thousands of homes and businesses when it landed on Aug. 25.

The intensifying Hurricane Irma threatens to pummel the Caribbean, Florida and the U.S. East Coast, according to the NHC, which cautioned that it was still too early to forecast its exact path or what effects it might have on the continental U.S.

"There is an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend. In addition, rough surf and dangerous marine conditions will begin to affect the southeastern U.S. coast by later this week," the centre said.