U.S. President Donald Trump lifted restrictions on foreign shipping on Thursday to help get fuel and supplies to Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory reels from Hurricane Maria, the White House said.

Trump, at the request of Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello, "has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter post.

The Jones Act limits shipping between U.S. ports to vessels owned and operated by the country.

Puerto Rico's government had sought a waiver of the law to ensure as many supplies as possible, including badly needed fuel, quickly reach the island of 3.4 million people.

Rossello retweeted Sanders's announcement with a "Thank you @POTUS" — referring to Trump's official Twitter handle.

The shipping restrictions will be lifted for 10 days, the Department of Homeland Security said.

"This waiver will ensure that over the next 10 days, all options are available to move and distribute goods to the people

of Puerto Rico. It is intended to ensure we have enough fuel and commodities to support lifesaving efforts, respond to the storm, and restore critical services and critical infrastructure operations in the wake of these devastating storms," Elaine Duke, acting Homeland Security secretary, said in a statement.

Maria struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, knocking out power to the entire island, causing widespread flooding and major damage to homes and infrastructure.

The U.S. government has periodically lifted the Jones Act for a temporary period following violent storms, including after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which hit Texas and Florida in late August and earlier this month.

Even as federal emergency management authorities and the U.S. military have stepped up relief efforts, many residents have voiced exasperation at the prolonged lack of electricity, reliable supplies of drinking water and other essentials.

Praise for Trump

Rossello has strongly praised Trump's response, defending the Republican administration against complaints of being slow to act and showing too little concern.

Critics have said Puerto Rico is not getting the same response as it would if it were a U.S. state, even though its residents are U.S. citizens.

"The president has been very diligent; he has been essentially talking to us every day," the governor said in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.

People fill containers with water at an area hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. On Thursday, the U.S. government agreed to waive shipping restrictions to increase the flow of aid to the island. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

Outlining some of the problems facing the island, Rossello said, "Really, our biggest challenge has been the logistical assets to try to get some of the food and some of the water to different areas of Puerto Rico."

He said the territory was working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"We need truck drivers," he said, adding he had asked the Department of Defence to send troops to help with transportation.

"The food is here, the water is here. We welcome more help. But critically, what we need is equipment," and people, either national or state troops, Rossello said.