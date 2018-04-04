Skip to Main Content
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after hip surgery, Buckingham Palace says

Prince Philip, 96, is recovering after a successful hip replacement operation, Buckingham Palace says.

Nonagenarian suffered from pain in recent weeks, missed a number of family events

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaves the new headquarters of New Scotland Yard in London on July 13, 2017. He was admitted to a London hospital and underwent planned hip surgery on Wednesday. (Will Oliver/EPA-EFE)

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday.

The palace said Philip is "progressing satisfactorily at this early stage" and is likely to spend several days in hospital. It described him as being "comfortable and in good spirits."

Philip had suffered from hip pain in recent weeks. He missed a number of family events, including Easter church service with the royal family.

