Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle marry on Saturday, May 19, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, who's fifth in line to the throne, and Meghan, known for her leading role in U.S. TV legal drama Suits, announced their engagement late last month.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — @KensingtonRoyal

They will be married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, just west of London. A palace spokesperson last week said Windsor was chosen because it's "a very special place" for them.

Meghan, 36, who attended a Catholic school as a child but identifies as a Protestant, will be baptized and confirmed into

the Church of England before the wedding.

She intends to become a British citizen, though she will retain her U.S. citizenship while she goes through the process.

The Gothic St George's Chapel is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.

Within the chapel are the tombs of 10 sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour, and Charles I.