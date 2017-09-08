A massive 8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the street in panic as far away as the capital city.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicentre was 165 kilometres west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometres.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible within the next several hours on the Pacific coasts of several Central American countries. It said waves were possible within the next three hours for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador. There was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast.

Mexico's civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since a devastating 1985 tremor that toppled buildings and killed thousands.

The quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico's distant capital city of Mexico City, one of the world's largest cities, fled apartment buildings and gathered in groups in the street. Sections of the city were without electricity.

People ran out into the streets in pyjamas and alarms sounded after the quake struck just before midnight, a Reuters witness said.

Helicopters hovered overhead a few minutes later, apparently looking for damage to buildings in the city built on a spongy, drained lake bed. In one central neighbourhood, dozens of people stood outside after the quake, some wrapped in blankets against the cool night air. Children were crying.

"I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much. At first I laughed, but when the lights went out I didn't know what to do," said Luis Carlos Briceno, an architect, 31, who was visiting Mexico City.

"I nearly fell over."