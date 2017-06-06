An Oregon grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday against a man who was arrested in the racially charged stabbings of three men, two of them fatal, aboard a Portland commuter train more than a week ago, court records showed.

The suspect, Jeremy Christian, 35, was previously charged in a criminal complaint with nine felony counts stemming from the May 26 incident, in which he is accused of yelling racial and ethnic slurs at two African-American teenage girls, one wearing a Muslim head scarf, then attacking three fellow passengers who intervened.

Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, Ore., died at the scene and 23-year old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland died at a hospital. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland was also stabbed in the attack.

Portland's Oregonian newspaper reported the indictment charges Christian with 15 counts in all, including two counts of murder.

Candles with photos of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, right, and Ricky Best on them are shown at a memorial for the two men in Portland, Ore. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)

Reuters was unable to immediately obtain a copy of the indictment itself, and the prosecutor's office declined to give any further details.

Dyjuana Hudson, the mother of one of the girls harassed, told The Oregonian her 16-year-old daughter, who is black, boarded the train with a Muslim friend, also a teenager, who was wearing a hijab.

Christian approached the girls while screaming at them, Hudson told the newspaper, relaying an account her daughter had given her.

"He was saying that Muslims should die," Hudson said.