Skip to Main Content
Vehicle hits pedestrians in downtown Portland, Ore.

Notifications

Vehicle hits pedestrians in downtown Portland, Ore.

Police were called to downtown Portland, Ore., on Friday to help what they said were "multiple patients" hurt in a hit-and-run incident.

Driver 'kept on the sidewalk,' witness tells police, and another says driver 'gunned the motor'

CBC News ·
Police blocked the intersection of Southwest 6th and Montgomery streets near the Portland State University Urban Center after a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians. (Google Streetview file photo)

Police were called to downtown Portland, Ore., on Friday to help what they said were "multiple patients" hurt in a hit-and-run incident.

The Oregonian quoted witnesses as saying a blue vehicle, either a sedan or SUV, struck three people.

A man told the newspaper he was then nearly struck as the driver "gunned the motor" and sped toward him.

In video posted to Twitter, one witness can be heard telling an officer the driver "kept on the sidewalk."

Police have blocked the intersection of Southwest 6th and Montgomery streets.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us