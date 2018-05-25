Vehicle hits pedestrians in downtown Portland, Ore.

Police were called to downtown Portland, Ore., on Friday to help what they said were "multiple patients" hurt in a hit-and-run incident.

The Oregonian quoted witnesses as saying a blue vehicle, either a sedan or SUV, struck three people.

A man told the newspaper he was then nearly struck as the driver "gunned the motor" and sped toward him.

In video posted to Twitter, one witness can be heard telling an officer the driver "kept on the sidewalk."

Breaking: At least three injured after a hit-and-run incident at Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. <a href="https://t.co/4VPsKPv7Qt">pic.twitter.com/4VPsKPv7Qt</a> —@PMBreakingNews

Police have blocked the intersection of Southwest 6th and Montgomery streets.

More to come