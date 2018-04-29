Pompeo says U.S. will demand 'irreversible' steps toward shutting down North Korea's nuclear weapons program

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview aired on Sunday that he told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he will have to agree to take "irreversible" steps toward shutting his nuclear weapons program in any deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We use the word 'irreversible' with great intention," Pompeo told ABC News. "We are going to require those steps that demonstrate that denuclearization is going to be achieved."

Pompeo's comments were the most extensive yet regarding his Easter weekend talks in Pyongyang with Kim in preparation for a summit as early as next month between the North Korean leader and Trump.

Pompeo, the former CIA director who was sworn in as the top U.S. diplomat on Thursday, said his meeting with Kim was "a productive one" and that he left Pyongyang convinced there is "a real opportunity" for the North Korean leader and Trump to strike a deal.

Kim expressed his readiness to discuss Trump's demand "and to lay out a map that will help us achieve that objective," Pompeo said.

His assessment likely will add to hopes for a breakthrough that brings peace to the divided Korean peninsula following a historic summit last week between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at which the pair vowed "complete denuclearization."

And while Pyongyang says it will close its nuclear test site next month, Kim and Moon did not outline concrete measures to be taken to achieve that goal of denuclearization.

Pompeo made clear that Trump will be seeking Kim's commitment to such steps, and added that the United States will also take matching actions, without providing details.

'Great deal of work to do'

Pompeo however cautioned that "there remains a great deal of work to do." And he noted that previous North Korean promises "proved false or unworthy or they were incapable of keeping them."

"Both countries will have to do more than words," said Pompeo. He repeated that Trump will maintain a "pressure campaign" of harsh sanctions on impoverished North Korea until Kim shutters his nuclear weapons program.

Pompeo said that at Trump's direction, he spoke with Kim about the release of three U.S. citizens detained by North Korea. He did not elaborate on the outcome of that discussion.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the South Korean president that his country is ready to facilitate co-operation between North and South Korea, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

In a telephone call with Moon, Putin said Russia was ready to help with trilateral infrastructure and energy projects on the Korean peninsula.