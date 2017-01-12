President-elect Donald Trump's picks to lead both the U.S. military and its most prominent spy agency begin their confirmation hearings this morning in Washington, D.C.

Marine Gen. James Mattis, Trump's choice for secretary of defence, will face questions about his views on a wide range of topics before the Senate armed services committee, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Mattis, 66, would be the first career military officer to serve as defence secretary in more than a half-century.

Although best known as a battle-hardened combat officer who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, Mattis also worked behind the scenes with senior civilian officials at the Pentagon. As a colonel in the mid-1990s he was the executive secretary in the office of two defence secretaries, William Perry and William Cohen.

He is an outspoken critic of Iran, calling it the biggest threat to stability in the Mideast, and is widely admired within defence and foreign policy circles. He is expected to easily win the committee's approval.

Pompeo faces the Senate intelligence committee, starting at 10 a.m., amid a testy standoff between the president-elect and the spy community.

The four-term conservative Kansas Republican is a member of the House intelligence committee and also served on the partisan committee to investigate the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya.

Trump has for the most part been dismissive of intelligence agencies' findings that Russia, specifically President Vladimir Putin, meddled in the 2016 U.S. election with the goal of electing Trump. The CIA is one of three main intelligence agencies that came to that conclusion.

Trump on Wednesday acknowledged Russia was responsible but speculated that intelligence agencies might have leaked to news organizations details about a classified briefing with him that included unsubstantiated allegations about his ties to Russia.

The public hearings on Pompeo will be followed by a closed-door session Thursday afternoon.