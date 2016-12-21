A cargo plane crashed in eastern Colombia on Tuesday afternoon, killing five crew members.

According to Colombia's Civil Aviation, the Boeing 727 crashed in a field three minutes after taking off from the German Olano airport in Puerto Carreno. It was heading toward Bogota, Colombia's capital city.

Dramatic video shot by Puerto Carreno resident Juan Carlos Rodriguez captured the moment the plane crashed, appearing to fall from the sky. Rows of flames and a plume of smoke could be seen from the site.

Flight technician Diego Armando Vargas Bravo was the lone survivor. It is unclear if he is the man in the safety vest lying on the ground in Rodriguez's video. The flight was operated by carrier Aerosucre Colombia.

No reason for the crash has been given. An investigation is underway.

Last month, a plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team crashed overnight in Colombia, killing 71 people. That plane went down in a mountainous rural area outside Medellin.