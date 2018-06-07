Skip to Main Content
Pippa Middleton reveals she's pregnant

Pippa Middleton reveals she's pregnant

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

Sister of Duchess of Cambridge says she has passed her 1st trimester

The Associated Press ·
Pippa Middleton, seen arriving with husband James Matthews at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last month, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. (Chris Jackson/Associated Press)

Pippa Middleton is following in her sister's footsteps — she's about to be a mother. 

The younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, revealed the "happy news" of her pregnancy in the magazine put out by British grocery chain Waitrose. She says she has passed her first trimester. 

She is photographed working out, and discusses how she has adapted her exercise routine. She promises to chronicle her pregnancy workouts for Waitrose, which has a royal warrant to supply groceries to the Queen and Prince Charles.

It will be the 34-year-old's first child. She married hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017. Middleton's sister Kate had her third child — Prince Louis — earlier this spring.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us