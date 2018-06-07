Pippa Middleton reveals she's pregnant

Pippa Middleton is following in her sister's footsteps — she's about to be a mother.

The younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, revealed the "happy news" of her pregnancy in the magazine put out by British grocery chain Waitrose. She says she has passed her first trimester.

She is photographed working out, and discusses how she has adapted her exercise routine. She promises to chronicle her pregnancy workouts for Waitrose, which has a royal warrant to supply groceries to the Queen and Prince Charles.

It will be the 34-year-old's first child. She married hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017. Middleton's sister Kate had her third child — Prince Louis — earlier this spring.