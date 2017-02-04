Protests force cancellation of Breitbart editor's speech.

A rioter paints an anarchy symbol on a Wells Fargo bank during a protest against an appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos in Berkeley, Calif., on Wednesday. Hundreds rallied against the appearance, forcing the cancellation of Yiannopoulos's speech at University of California at Berkeley. University police locked down all buildings after the protests turned violent.

(Noah Berger/EPA)

French soldier shoots machete-wielding man at Louvre Museum.

Police officers patrol the pyramid outside the Louvre Museum in Paris. A machete-wielding man attempted to enter the museum on Friday in what police said appeared to be a terrorist attack. A soldier shot the man, leaving him seriously wounded.

(Thibault Camus/Associated Press)

Quebec mourns victims of mosque attack.

Mohamed Labidi, vice-president of the Islamic cultural centre, is comforted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, left, and Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, right, during a news conference on Monday about the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque. Six people were killed in the attack and 19 others were wounded.

(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Trump and Putin speak over the phone.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia President Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington Saturday. He is joined by chief of staff Reince Priebus, Vice-President Mike Pence, senior adviser Steve Bannon, communications director Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn. On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the call displayed mutual respect.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Serbian refugees brave the cold weather.

Refugees warm themselves in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping in freezing conditions in central Belgrade, looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded European borders.

(Sasa Petricic/CBC)

ISIS flees an oil-heavy Iraqi region.

A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire. The blaze broke out at oil wells set afire by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, on Saturday. The battle for Iraq's oil facilities has caused significant fires in the past.

(Muhammad Hamed/Reuters)

Prince Charles makes a hat.

Prince Charles is shown how to make a balloon hat during a community service lesson with Yavneh College students in London on Wednesday.

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

Federer prevails over Nadal.

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The victory is his 18th Grand Slam title.

(Jason Reed/Reuters)

Stranger Things has a surprise win at the SAG Awards.

Cast members of Stranger Things pose with the awards they won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series backstage at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Six more weeks of winter.

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., on Thursday. Phil's handlers said the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter.

(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Techies gather in Brazil.

A participant walks between rows of tents lined up in the camping area during the Campus Party in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday. Campus Party is an annual week-long technology festival that gathers hackers, developers, gamers and computer enthusiasts.

(Andre Penner/Associated Press)

Hold on tight.

A bull savar — or jockey — guides his bulls as he competes in a bull race in Pind Sultani, Pakistan, on Tuesday.

(Caren Firouz/Reuters)

Europe's cold snap goes to the dogs.

A dog decked out for the cold runs on the frozen New Danube discharge channel in Vienna on Sunday. Temperatures have dropped below zero for weeks after Europe was hit by a cold snap.