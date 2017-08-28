Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of tropical storm Harvey on Sunday. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after his home lost its roof and back wall. (Eric Gay/AP)

Animal evacuations

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)

A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float above floodwaters from tropical storm Harvey while waiting to be rescued in Houston on Sunday.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Residents, animal shelters and rescue groups are scrambling to protect thousands of pets and livestock threatened by flooding from the storm.

(Nick Oxford/Reuters)

'Most terrifying event'

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he described as the "most terrifying event in his life," when Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home in Rockport, Texas, while he and his wife took shelter there on Saturday.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Houston-area animal shelters filling fast

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In Houston, groups were poised to bring animal carriers and pet food to Red Cross shelters for people arriving with pets, while many local residents were offering to board animals, said Julie Kuenstle, a spokesperson for the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Treating injured animals

The Houston Humane Society has been preparing to treat animals injured by debris or drinking contaminated groundwater, said spokesperson Monica Schmidt.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Improving animal awareness

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Awareness of the plight of animals in the path of devastating storms has greatly improved since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when an estimated 250,000 dogs and cats were displaced or died as a result of the storm, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

(Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

Many people in New Orleans also opted out of evacuating because they did not want to leave their pets behind as animals were then barred from shelters.

(David J. Phillip/AP)

Relaxing restrictions on pets

Many hotels and some public transport systems now relax pet restrictions during such emergencies, while officials have stressed in public messaging the importance of evacuating with animals instead of leaving them behind.

(Kelsey Walling/Galveston County Daily News/AP)

Waiting out the storm

Pets belonging to evacuees sit in a crate at the Delco Center in Austin, Texas. As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 24 dogs, 20 cats, and five birds have been registered and volunteers from the Austin Animal Center say they can handle approximately 20 more animals depending on size.