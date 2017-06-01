Philippine military spokesman Restituto Padilla said police were in full control of an incident at an entertainment resort in the capital Manila early on Friday and the military was monitoring the situation.

A fire was burning on the second floor of the Resorts World Manila building, Fire Protection bureau spokesman Ian Manalo said.

Gunshots and explosions rang out in an entertainment resort in the Philippine capital Manila early on Friday as local media reported armed men were inside the complex.

Resorts World Manila said on social media it was in lockdown and police were in control of the situation. "We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," Resorts World said on Twitter.

Witnesses who spoke to radio stations said several gunmen were seen in the complex. News channel ANC said there were two gunmen, wearing masks and black clothes. The information could not be immediately verified.

There were reports of injuries by witnesses, including a SWAT member, who rushed to the scene and was reportedly fired upon by unidentified men.

Pictures circulated on social media of the resort, close to the city's airport, of plumes of smoke pouring out of a building. A source told Reuters buildings were being evacuated and declined to give more details.

Evacuated employees are seen at the entrance of a hotel near a situation at a Resorts World building in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)

The incident is unfolding amid a 10-day deadly siege by Muslim militants aligned to the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi. The attack has sparked fears that the militants may attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.

The SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S. terrorism monitor, said an Islamic State-linked Filipino operative who provides daily updates on the ongoing clashes in Marawi claimed that "lone wolf soldiers" of the Islamic State group is responsible for the attack at Resorts World Manila.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-IS Telegram chat groups, SITE said. According to SITE, he wrote: "The lone wolf soldiers of Khilafah attack the heart of Kufar the city of Manila in Resort World."

Resorts World Manila has four hotels, with three more under construction, restaurants, a shopping mall and a performing arts theatre. Across from Manila's international airport, it has been a popular tourist destination since opening in 2009.