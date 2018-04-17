Southwest Airlines jet with damaged engine, window makes emergency landing

A Southwest Airlines jet with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport.

Passengers walked off the 737 plane onto the tarmac at the airport Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured. Southwest Airlines said there were 143 passengers and five crew.

Passenger Marty Martinez began a brief Facebook Live posting during the ordeal, with the caption, "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered with firefighter foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke.

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that Flight 1380 heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas "landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal." No other details were given.

The explosion blew open a plane window, as detailed by a passenger (Reuters)

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene, but a spokesperson couldn't provide any details.