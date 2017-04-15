False reports of gunfire sent hundreds of people fleeing from New York City's Penn Station during Friday evening's commute.

The mass exit was sparked after Amtrak transit police subdued an unruly man with a Taser and some people in the vicinity thought they heard gunshots and began running in the crowded train terminal.

Dry run? Taser mistook for gun fire sets off panic and chaos at NYC Penn Station, coupled with extensive delays left many stranded. pic.twitter.com/1w9OsiuvYg — @Truster22

​At least 16 people were treated for non-life threatening injuries caused by commuters tripping over each other.

NYPD Chief Bill Morris said officers responded to a series of 911 calls reporting shots fired at Penn Station.

The crowd was larger than usual because a train had just arrived from Trenton, New Jersey with 1,200 passengers after being stalled in a Hudson River tunnel for nearly three hours.

Amtrak says the man tackled by police was not a passenger on the disabled train.