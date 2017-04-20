At least one police officer was killed in a shooting on Paris's famed Champs Élysées boulevard on Thursday evening, a police source said.

Shots were fired from a car driving by a police vehicle stopped at a red light in the city centre.

A French police union said on Twitter that the second officer later succumbed to his injuries, however a spokesperson for the French Interior Ministry said the second police officer is not dead. The spokesperson said that two police officers are seriously wounded.

The officers have not yet been identified.

Le second policier touché par balle sur les champs-Elysées a succombé à ses blessures. — @UNITESGPPOLICE

One assailant was also killed, the police source said.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect who arrived from Belgium by train, the source said.

Authorities called on the public to avoid the area.

The dead gunman was known to security services, and police were searching his home, a police source said.

A police union has said on Twitter that an officer was killed by an attacker who was in a vehicle stopped at a red light.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said during a live interview, that the duty of a president is to protect its citizens.