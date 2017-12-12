French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told dozens of world leaders and company bosses gathered at a summit in Paris that "we are losing the battle" against climate change.

"We're not moving quick enough. We all need to act," Macron said, seeking to breathe new life into efforts to combat climate change after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international accord brokered in the French capital two years ago.

More than 50 world leaders, as well as CEOs, philanthropists and investment fund managers, convened for the summit, which is aimed at finding billions of dollars of financing to help poor countries and industries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

It marks the second anniversary of the Paris climate accord, which was ratified by nearly 200 countries but not the U.S.

Officials opened the One Planet Summit by saying investors and the entire global financial system need to shift more quickly toward energy and businesses that don't worsen climate change.

Trump a 'rallying cry'

During the summit, Macron's office announced a dozen international projects that will inject hundreds of millions of dollars in efforts to curb climate change and its effects.

The projects include a program for eight U.S. states to develop electric vehicles, an investment fund for the hurricane-hit

Caribbean and money from Bill Gates's foundation to help farmers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger rides a new self-service public bicycle as he arrives at a news conference ahead of the summit. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Other announcements at the summit include:

Norwegian pension fund Storebrand will launch a new $1.9-billion bond that will exclude investments in fossil fuel companies.

Dutch bank ING said that by end 2025 it will stop funding any utility that relies on coal for more than five per cent of its energy.

Belgium, following the lead of countries like Poland and France, will issue its first bond for use in financing projects to reduce the country's carbon emissions.

The World Bank said it will no longer finance upstream oil and gas projects after 2019, apart from certain gas projects the poorest countries in exceptional circumstances.

Macron did not invite Trump, but that doesn't mean there isn't U.S. participation at the summit.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg told the summit that 237 companies — include construction firms, energy companies and financial institutions from 29 countries — have pledged greater transparency on reporting climate-related risks in their businesses. The number of companies in the voluntary program led by Bloomberg has more than doubled since June, he said.

Bloomberg said in a tongue-in-cheek statement that environmentalists owe Trump a debt of gratitude for acting as a "rallying cry" for action on climate change.

Bill Gates, right, and Sir Richard Branson leave the Élysée Palace Tuesday after a meeting of philanthropists as part of the summit. (Christophe Archambault/Reuters)

Bloomberg said Trump's decision to withdraw from the agreement, which was decried by many world leaders, has actually spurred thousands to action.

Bill Gates, Sean Penn, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk are among the prominent American figures in attendance.

Security for the summit is tight. Around 3,100 security personnel are fanned out around Paris for the event, including extra patrol boats along the Seine River.