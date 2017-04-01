A young activist is reported to have been shot and killed during protests in Paraguay, held after the country's Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow President Horacio Cartes and previous presidents to run for a second term.

The man was shot by police when they opened fire inside Liberal Party headquarters Friday night, said Efrain Allegre, head of Paraguay's opposition Liberal party.

Protesters break the windows of the Congress building during Friday night's demonstration. (Jorge Adorno/Reuters)

Protesters had earlier stormed the Congress and set fire to the building.

Television images showed protesters breaking windows of the Congress and clashing with police, burning tires and removing parts of the fences surrounding the building. Police in riot gear responded by lobbing tear gas and firing rubber bullets and water cannon.

Several politicians and journalists were injured, local media reported, and Interior Minister Tadeo Rojas said many police were hurt.

Cartes called for calm and a rejection of violence in a statement released on Twitter.

Police fired rubber bullets at protesters in front of the Congress building. (Jorge Adorno/Reuters)

"Democracy is not conquered or defended with violence and you can be sure this government will continue to put its best effort into maintaining order in the republic," he said.

Currently, presidents in the South American country are limited to one five-year term. The country's constitution has prohibited re-election since it was passed in 1992 after the brutal, 35-year dictatorship of Gen. Alfredo Stroessner fell in 1989.

The proposed constitutional amendment still needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and then by voters in a national referendum.

A protester, wounded by a rubber bullet in clashes with police, stands in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. (Jorge Adorno/Reuters)

Opponents say the way Friday's vote was carried out was illegal. The Senate voted during a special session in a closed office in Congress rather than on the Senate floor. Twenty-five legislators voted for the measure, two more than the 23 required for passage in the 45-member upper chamber.

The measure would apply to future presidents and Cartes, a soft-drink and tobacco mogul who was elected in 2013.

The change would also apply to former President Fernando Lugo, whose supporters want to be allowed to run for another term. Congress voted to oust Lugo in 2012 saying he had failed in his duty to maintain social order following a bloody land eviction. The rapid impeachment drew strong criticism in Latin America, especially from fellow leftist governments.