A large earthquake has struck the middle of Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.5 quake hit about 89 kilometres southwest of Porgera early Monday in the Pacific island nation.

Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso said the quake, which had a depth of 35 kilometres, occurred in a rural jungle area near a mountain range.

It wasn't immediately clear if there was damage. The Geological Survey website had 19 reports of feeling the quake, including some saying the shaking was violent.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii issued a statement saying there was no tsunami threat.