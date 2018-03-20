A package bomb containing nails and shrapnel that was destined for an address in Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx Corp distribution centre in San Antonio, reportedly injuring one employee.

The package exploded shortly after midnight local time at a distribution facility in Schertz, Texas, outside of San Antonio, about 105 kilometres south of Austin.

Federal officials confirmed the explosion to the Washington Post.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene and investigating, fire officials said. They did not give further details of the address to which the package was bound.

The blast came two days after the latest of four powerful homemade bombs set off in Austin this month that have killed two people and injured six more in what police warn appears to be the work of a serial bomber.

Police did not immediately say if the latest explosion appeared to be linked to the four prior blasts. The first three were parcel bombs dropped off in front of homes on Austin's east side, with the fourth an apparent trip-wire device that went off on the city's west side on Sunday.

Those four devices were similar in construction, suggesting they were the work of the same bomb maker, officials said.

FedEx officials could not be reached for immediate comment.