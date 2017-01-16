The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter, who was extensively questioned by federal agents in the days after the massacre, was arrested by the FBI on Monday in connection with the attack, a U.S. law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official said Noor Salman, who was extensively questioned by federal agents in the days after the massacre, was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is facing charges in Florida, including obstruction of justice. A Twitter post from the United States attorney's office in Orlando said Salman will make her initial court appearance Tuesday morning in Oakland, Calif.

Salman will make her IA at the federal courthouse in Oakland, CA at 9:30 a.m. on Tues. 1/17/17. No further info available at this time. — @USAO_MDFL

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that left 49 patrons dead and another 53 requiring hospitalization.

FBI agents repeatedly questioned Salman in the aftermath of the shooting about whether she had advance knowledge of her husband's plans. She told the New York Times in an interview published in November that she was unaware that Mateen planned to shoot up the nightclub.

Port St. Lucie police officers and FBI agents investigate a residence related to Mateen on June 12, 2016. Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS before and during the attack. (South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

He was the only shooter, and died following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement officials.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in a 911 call to emergency officials during the standoff. He also made a series of Facebook posts and searches before and during the attack.

The Times first reported on the arrest.

Last month, Salman filed a petition in a California court to change the name of the son she had with Mateen.