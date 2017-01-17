The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman knew about the attack ahead of time, prosecutors said Tuesday as she appeared in court to face charges of aiding and abetting her husband in the months before the rampage last June that left 49 people dead.

Noor Salman, 30, stood before a federal judge under tight security, looking downcast and bewildered. She did not enter a plea. When she was led back to jail, she locked eyes with her tearful uncle.

"She knew he was going to conduct the attack," federal prosecutor Roger Handberg told the judge. Handberg did not disclose any more details and would not comment after the 15-minute hearing, held in a courtroom packed with security officers.

'She would not hurt a fly'

Outside court, Salman's uncle Al Salman said his niece was innocent and did nothing to help her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 12 attack on the Pulse, a gay nightclub in Florida.

"She's a very soft and sweet girl," Salman said.

"She would not hurt a fly."

In an indictment unsealed Monday, she was accused of aiding and abetting Mateen in providing material support and resources to ISIS between April and June of last year. She was also charged with obstruction, accused of misleading and lying to police and the FBI during their investigation. The charges carry up to life in prison.

The indictment gave no additional details on Salman's actions.

Law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following the a mass shooting on June 12, 2016. Mateen, who pledged allegiance to ISIS during the attack, killed 49 victims people and wounded 53 more. (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

During the standoff, Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call. He was killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. In addition to the 49 victims killed, 53 people were injured.

The couple lived in Fort Pierce, Fla., at the time of the rampage.

After repeated interrogation by the FBI, Salman was arrested Monday at a house she shared with her mother in Rodeo, a San Francisco suburb.

Salman says husband abused her

Al Salman said that Noor Salman was physically and mentally abused by Mateen and that she stayed with him for fear of losing custody of their son.

A judge scheduled another hearing Wednesday to discuss her possible release ahead of trial, her transfer to Florida to face the charges, and the appointment of a lawyer.

Salman told the New York Times that she knew Mateen watched jihadist videos but that she was 'unaware of everything' regarding his intent to shoot up the club. Salman also said he had physically abused her. (Myspace/Associated Press)

Charles Swift, director of the Richardson, Texas-based constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, planned to represent her at that hearing, said public defender John Paul Reichmuth, who served as her attorney during Tuesday's proceedings.

Linda Moreno, a Florida attorney who also represents Salman, said after Salman's arrest that the widow "had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night."

Salman told the New York Times in an interview published in November that she knew her husband had watched jihadist videos but that she was "unaware of everything" regarding his intent to shoot up the club. Salman also said he had physically abused her.