'Once in a generation': this time, Irish government calls for ending abortion ban

Twelve years ago, Tara Flynn became one of many Irish women who needed to "go to England."

Instead, she chose to go to the Netherlands — but the end result was the same: she had an abortion, and flew back the very same day.

Ireland, a largely Catholic country, is the last Western democracy whose laws still ban abortions. As a result, an untold number of Irish women have been forced over the years to live through Flynn's lonely experience — going to England to end unwanted or unviable pregnancies.

Like them, Flynn, an actor and comedian, kept the experience to herself.

Only when the discussion to repeal the country's ban on abortions started in earnest did she go public with her story.

"It's an everyday story, it's an ordinary story. It's not tragic. But that doesn't mean it wasn't a crisis," she said in an interview.

"As much as [people] might not like the idea of it, abortion is already here."

It is precisely the same argument made by the government as it encourages citizens to vote Yes.

Ireland's latest abortion referendum — there have been two others — asks voters whether to repeal a 1983 change to the constitution that enshrined a ban on abortion in law.

As a result, every day, an average of nine Irish women leave Ireland for the UK to access termination — that's how the euphemism came about. An estimated three women illegally take the abortion pill in the country every day.

'We just need to accept that and deal with it here'

Ireland must now begin to care for these women in their own country, the Irish health minister told CBC News.

"We're not asking anybody on Friday to vote in favour of abortion," said Simon Harris.

"We're asking people on Friday to vote in favour of recognizing that it is a reality. We just need to accept that and deal with it here."

It's simple, but it's not a palatable idea to many who have long opposed abortions here and who cherish Ireland's position.

A campaigner for the No vote hands out literature in the streets of London. (Lily Martin/CBC)

Dozens of campaigners on both sides were out with pamphlets on Thursday, often in the same busy spots, making a final plea to voters.

Yes campaigners are in yellow vests. No campaigners are in bright pink. Their messages are conflicting but equally impassioned.

"When you've trained, when you've worked in the area of saving life, abortion is life-ending. It is never life-saving," said Geraldine Martin, a nurse and a spokesperson for Love Both, which is part of the No campaign.

She said those on the No side are "very conscious" of the number of women seeking abortions abroad or illegally, but that Yes isn't the answer.

Geraldine Martin, a nurse who is campaigning for No votes, said women seeking abortions abroad have been 'abandoned by the state.' (Lily Martin/CBC)

"These women have been abandoned by the state," she said.

"And our government has never reached out to these families, to these women except to offer them to end the life of their child.

"Let's vote No and then move along to force our government to support our families and support women who are in difficult situation."

Irish government in unusual position

The government is in the unusual position of calling on citizens to vote yes to allow it to introduce legislation making abortions legally accessible.

It has tabled a proposal that would allow abortions for up to 12 weeks for any reason, and up to 24 weeks if two doctors determine that a woman's mental or physical health is at risk. Termination in life-threatening situations would be allowed at any time during a pregnancy and if the fetus has a condition that would lead to death.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, said the referendum marks a 'once-in-a-generation decision for the Irish people.' (Nahlah Ayed/CBC)

The government is touting the proposal as bringing Ireland into line with the rest of the west — warning that a No vote would preserve the status quo.

"This is a once-in-a-generation decision for the Irish people," said Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, at his final campaign event Thursday.

"It is an opportunity for us to change our country."

Irish expats flying back for vote

As such, the vote is bringing back many Irish citizens who live abroad — including in Canada — eager to play a part in the shift.

The vote has also attracted opinions and advertisers from abroad — especially in the U.S., where the anti-abortion lobby is still strong.

Here on Dublin's boulevards, there are frequent sightings of sweatshirts with the words "repeal" emblazoned on the front — like the one Flynn wears. No stickers are also a common sight on people's lapels.

There are also posters on almost every lamppost.

"Stop policing my body," says one Yes poster.

"A license to kill?" says a No poster bearing an image of a fetus. "Vote No to abortion on demand."

Campaigners on both sides of the issue are using keychains, posters and live demonstrations to make their positions heard. (Nahlah Ayed/CBC)

In a reminder of the abortion debate that played out in Canada in the 1980s and early 90s, campaigners at the Heuston train station in Dublin brought along a loudspeaker to play a recording of a fetus's heartbeat.

"That is a baby that is 12 weeks old," said Angela, a campaigner who would not provide her last name.

People who say "it's my body I can do what I like with it," are "selfish," she said.

But a No outcome is not a viable option, according to Flynn.

"When people say you haven't heard out the other side, I say we heard nothing but the other side. The other side is our status quo. It is our law.

"So we've given it a good old hearing out. We've lived it. It hasn't worked."

'I'm not a debate topic. I'm a person.'

The campaign has largely been respectful, although in some spots this week, campaigners from opposing sides have crashed each other's events to try to steal the limelight.

But Flynn says she has been at the receiving end of abuse, especially online, calling her everything from "murderer" to "slut."

She said women would no longer be shamed into silence.

Instead, she has even transformed her experience and thoughts into a play called Not a Funny Word.

"People talk about the potential for life, and the beginning of personhood … but we remove the person who is already there, the person going to their doctor in crisis—the woman at the centre of it," she said.

"For me the play has been about putting myself in my story.

"I'm not a debate topic. I'm a person."