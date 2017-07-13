A judge in Toronto has dismissed a request to freeze Omar Khadr's assets.

The request for an injunction came from the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The widow, Tabitha Speer, will be asking a Canadian court to enforce a $134-million US wrongful-death judgment against Khadr handed down in Utah.

The Ontario Superior Court judge hearing today's case said today the request to freeze Khadr's assets pending a trial was "extraordinary."

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops in July 2002 following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaeda compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of Speer's husband, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer, a U.S. special forces medic. Former sergeant Layne Morris was injured in the firefight and lost an eye as a result of his injury.

Khadr admitted to throwing the killer grenade, and was convicted, but later recanted, saying he only confessed so he could get out of American custody in Guantanamo Bay.

A U.S. judge awarded Speer and Morris $134 million in damages in 2015.

Last week, the Canadian government announced it has apologized to Khadr and awarded him a financial settlement as part of the civil suit his lawyers launched against Ottawa for wrongful imprisonment. The government said details of the settlement are confidential, but sources told CBC News the amount totalled $10.5 million.