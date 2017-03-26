Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a packed nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. when hundreds of people were reported to be at the Cameo Nightlife club, which the Cincinnati Police Department said has had "multiple problems" in the past.

The motive was still unclear, but Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said on Twitter that "there are no indications this incident is terrorism-related."

Police initially said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved. Neudigate later said on Twitter that police are investigating whether others were involved and that there is "only one reported shooter at this time."

"At this point it's unclear exactly what instigated the shooting," Captain Kimberly Williams said at a televised briefing.

Cameos Update: Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved. — @PaulNeudigate

"Just a lot of chaos when the shots went off," Williams added.

The suspects were at large and police do not have good descriptions of them, in part because witnesses were reluctant to co-operate, Williams told WCPO.

The shooting comes less than a year after a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Several of the victims in Cincinnati had life-threatening injuries, WLWT-TV reported on its website, quoting Neudigate, who said hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of shooting.

Hundreds of people were reported to be at the Cameo Nightlife club when the shooting took place. (Cameo Nightlife/Facebook)

"We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims," Neudigate told NBC News.

"It's going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate this incident, but right now things are stable."

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center admitted eight people early Sunday, a spokeswoman told ABC News, but she did not say specifically whether the patients were connected to the nightclub shooting. A representative of the hospital could not be reached immediately for comment.

Cameo Nightlife's Facebook page says it features "College Friday's" for students 18 and older and "Saturday's 21+ grown and sexy night."

The club, a large single-storey structure, is an 11-kilometre drive from downtown Cincinnati near the southeast corner of the city, the heart of the second largest metropolitan area in Ohio with more than 2 million residents.