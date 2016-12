U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama used the White House weekly address to reflect on the president's eight years in office.

The address included recognizing U.S. troops serving around the world and honouring the values of "boundless love, compassion and hope" over the Christmas holiday.

The White House released the Obamas' last Christmas address on Saturday. It also included a clip from their first attempt at a Christmas address from the presidential office seven years ago.