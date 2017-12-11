A pipe bomb strapped to a man went off in the New York City subway near Times Square on Monday, injuring the suspect and three others at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials said.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. ET. Details were still developing.

Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday morning. (Charles Zoeller/Associated Press)

The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

The New York City Fire Department said through social media that a total of four people suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Police say the explosion happened in an underground passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues. The 7:30 a.m. blast filled the passageway, crowded with throngs of Monday morning commuters, with smoke.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has tweeted that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the explosion.