Police in central England are warning the public to stay away from a recreation centre where British media report a man with a shotgun has taken hostages at a bowling alley.

Police in Warwickshire county said they were dealing with what they call an "ongoing incident" at the Bermuda Park leisure park in Nuneaton and used social media Sunday to advise people to avoid the area, west of Birmingham.

Poice said the incident was not connected to "any terrorist activity."



I'm stuck in the cinema. Are we safe? How long are we expected to be locked down? — @_edgy_

British media reported there was a gunman in the complex, which houses a movie theatre, restaurants, a gym and bowling alley.

One man said on Twitter that he was stuck at the Odeon Cinema, which is reported to be on lockdown.

Staff at nearby restaurant Frankie and Bennie's confirmed to CBC News that they were in lockdown.

Witness Dean Rogers told the Coventry Telegraph newspaper there were up to 30 armed officers at the scene.

Pictures on Twitter showed several police cars near the complex and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off. Some people were being allowed to leave the complex, a witness told Sky News.

The Coventry Telegraph said its reporter had seen an air ambulance land at the scene to join three other ambulances.