North Korea early on Saturday fired several short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast from its eastern Kangwon province, South Korea's military said.

The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles flew in a northeasterly direction for about 250 kilometres into the sea.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said they seem "to be short-range missiles," citing South Korea's military.

They also report that South Korea and the U.S. are "conducting their annual joint drills, called Ulchi Freedom Guardian," in South Korea.

The launch is the first by the North since it test-fired a missile on July 28.

Three days ago, noting that North Korea had not made any missile launches or committed "provocative acts" since the U.N. Security Council adopted new sanctions on Aug. 5, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson openly said, "I am pleased to see that the regime in Pyongyang has certainly demonstrated some level of restraint that we've not seen in the past."