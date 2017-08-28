North Korea fired a missile early Tuesday that passed over northern Japan, the Japanese government says.

The government's J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions, but public broadcaster NHK said there was no sign of damage.

The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local time.

North Korea has conducted a series of test launches to develop its missile capability and recently threatened to send missiles over western Japan and into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

Japan's military is practising deploying anti-missile batteries at three U.S. bases in Japan.

The U.S. military says the drills will test the ability of Japanese and U.S. forces to work together and assess firing

locations at the bases. They will also allow Japan to practise rapid deployment of its PAC-3 anti-missile system.