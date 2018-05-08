China says President Xi Jinping has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a northern Chinese port city.

The meeting, held Monday and Tuesday in Dalian, is the second between the two men in recent weeks, following Kim's March visit to Beijing, his first since taking power six years ago.

The two discussed bilateral issues, with Xi telling Kim of his support of talks between North Korea and the United States, Xinhua news agency in China reported.

China is North Korea's only major ally, although trade between them has plummeted in recent months as Beijing enforces United Nations economic sanctions in response to the North's nuclear bomb and ballistic missile tests.

The meeting between Xi and Kim comes as the North Korean leader prepares to hold a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

China has been eager to assert its importance in the process of lowering tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump said in an early morning tweet on Tuesday he planned to speak by phone with "my friend" Xi about North Korea and trade.

Trump said last week a date and location for his summit with Kim had been set, without revealing any details.