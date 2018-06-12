North Korea commits to denuclearization at summit, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging unspecified "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Speaking at a news conference after the summit in Singapore, Trump said there's more to be done but "we're ready to write a new chapter between our nations." Talks will continue and Trump said he'd invite Kim "at the appropriate time" to come to the White House.

After the summit, Trump spoke for over an hour and said even he was surprised by how well it went.

"We're much further along than I would have thought," he said, crediting the preparation done by both sides in the weeks ahead of the summit, which included an apparent cancellation of the talks by the president.

For now, sanctions remain in place but Trump told reporters he looks forward to lifting them when "we are sure the nukes are no longer a factor."

He said "they want to make a deal, and making a deal is a great thing for the world."

Light on specifics, the document largely amounted to an agreement to continue discussions as it echoed previous public statements and past commitments. It did not include an agreement to take steps toward ending the technical state of warfare between the U.S. and North Korea.

The pair promised in the document to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula and to repatriate remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action during the Korean War.

Trump says South Korea joint military exercises - war games - will be stopped as part of today's agreement. "It's very provocative," and "we'll save money... a lot!" says Trump

Trump says North Korea poor human rights record discussed "relatively briefly" in meeting with Kim Jong-un. "It's rough," he says. "But it's rough in a lot of places"

Language on North Korea's bombs was similar to what the leaders of North and South Korea came up with at their own summit in April. At the time, the Koreans faced criticism for essentially kicking the issue of North Korea's nuclear arsenal down the road to Tuesday's Trump-Kim summit. Trump and Kim even directly referenced the so-called Panmunjom Declaration, which contained a weak commitment to denuclearization and no specifics on how to achieve it.

'Bold step'

At the news conference, Trump said the pair spent "very intensive hours" together over the course of the day. He thanked Kim for taking what he called "the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people."

Trump said the meeting proves that "real change" is possible, and called the meeting "honest, direct and productive." He said that Kim also agreed to destroy a "major" missile testing site, but didn't offer details.

He also said the United States would stop engaging in joint military exercises with South Korea — which many analysts will view as a concession — unless it's proven that North Korea is contravening the spirit of the agreement.

Trump said the cessation of exercises would "save us a tremendous amount of money."

Also open to question was Trump's contention that Japan and South Korea are prepared to help North Korea economically but the U.S. "won't have to help them."

The document signing and news conference followed a series of meetings at a luxury Singapore island resort.

Trump and Kim came together for a summit that seemed just unthinkable months ago, clasping hands in front of a row of alternating U.S. and North Korean flags, holding a one-on-one meeting, additional talks with advisers and a working lunch.

Throughout the summit that could chart the course for historic peace or raise the spectre of a growing nuclear threat, both leaders expressed optimism. Kim called the sit-down a "good prelude for peace" and Trump pledged that "working together we will get it taken care of."

In advance of their private session, Trump predicted "tremendous success" while Kim said through an interpreter that "we have come here after overcoming" obstacles.

The meeting was the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

Aware that the eyes of the world were on a moment many people never expected to see, Kim said many of those watching would think it was a scene from a "science fiction movie."

American student's death not 'in vain': Trump

After meeting privately and with aides, Trump and Kim moved into the luncheon at a long flower-bedecked table. As they entered, Trump injected some levity to the day's extraordinary events, saying: "Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect."

Then they dined on beef short rib confit along with sweet and sour crispy pork.

And as they emerged from the meal for a brief stroll together, Trump appeared to delight in showing his North Korean counterpart the interior of "The Beast," the famed U.S. presidential limousine known for its high-tech fortifications.

Critics of the summit leapt at the leaders' handshake and the moonlight stroll Kim took Monday night along the glittering Singapore waterfront, saying it was further evidence that Trump was helping legitimize Kim on the world stage as an equal of the U.S. president.

Trump has appeared largely unconcerned about the implications of feting an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half brother with a nerve agent, executing his uncle by firing squad and killing U.S. college student Otto Warmbier.

But Trump says without Warmbier's death, his meeting with Kim may not have happened. He says, "Otto did not die in vain."

Trump says human rights did come up during the talks, albeit briefly.

Trump said at his post-summit news conference that he understood the objections to meeting with Kim, but that he would "do whatever it takes to make the world a safer place."

The optimistic summit was a remarkable change in dynamics from less than a year ago, when Trump was threatening "fire and fury" against Kim, who in turn scorned the American president as a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard." Beyond the impact on both leaders' political fortunes, the summit could shape the fate of countless people — the citizens of impoverished North Korea, the tens of millions living in the shadow of the North's nuclear threat, and millions more worldwide.

It also capped a dizzying few days of foreign policy activity for Trump, who shocked U.S. allies over the weekend by using a meeting in Canada of the Group of Seven industrialized economies to alienate America's closest friends in the West. Lashing out over trade practices, Trump lobbed insults at his G7 host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump left that summit early and, as he flew to Singapore, tweeted that he was yanking the U.S. out of the group's traditional closing statement.

Alluding to the North's concerns that giving up its nuclear weapons could surrender its primary deterrent to forced regime change, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that the U.S. was prepared to take action to provide North Korea with "sufficient certainty" that denuclearization "is not something that ends badly for them."

Experts believe the North is close to being able to target the entire U.S. mainland with its nuclear-armed missiles, and while there's deep skepticism that Kim will quickly give up those hard-won nukes, there's also some hope that diplomacy can replace the animosity between the U.S. and the North.

Trump and Kim signed a document, which was released later Tuesday. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

In the run-up to the meeting, Trump had predicted the two men might strike a nuclear deal or forge a formal end to the Korean War in the course of a single meeting or over several days. But in the hours before the summit, the White House unexpectedly announced Trump would depart Singapore earlier than expected — Tuesday evening — raising questions about whether his aspirations for an ambitious outcome had been scaled back.

Giving voice to the anticipation felt around the world, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday he "hardly slept" before the summit. Moon and other officials watched the live broadcast of the summit before a South Korean Cabinet meeting in his presidential office.