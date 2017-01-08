Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world on Sunday got an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear, as a part of the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Steven Blomquist, of Somerville, Mass., center, speaks with Tim Lewis, of Boston, during the No Pants Subway Ride Sunday in Boston. (Steven Seene/Associated Press)

The event is organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective. It started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.

Subway riders in Berlin embraced the pants-free spirit, too. (Maurizio Gambarini/Associated Press)

Organizers say pants-less subway rides were scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world.

Philadelphia's version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service.

A pants-less passenger waits nonchalantly on a subway platform in Prague, Czech Republic. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

Participants, who are told to get on trains and act as they normally would, and are given an assigned point at which to take off their pants.

Participants in Warsaw, Poland, braved freezing winter temperatures to take part in the annual stunt. (Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press)

They're asked to keep straight faces and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks if they're cold.