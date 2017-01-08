Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world on Sunday got an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear, as a part of the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
The event is organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective. It started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.
Organizers say pants-less subway rides were scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world.
Philadelphia's version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service.
Participants, who are told to get on trains and act as they normally would, and are given an assigned point at which to take off their pants.
They're asked to keep straight faces and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks if they're cold.