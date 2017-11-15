Suicide bomb attackers killed 14 people and wounded 29 in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, police said.

Islamist militant group Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009 as part of its attempt to create an Islamic state in the Lake Chad basin.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Police spokesperson Victor Isukwu said the two male and two female bombers targeted crowded parts of Muna Gari suburb at about 6:00 p.m. (noon ET). The first explosion went off at a prayer ground, he said.

Police said the four bombers also were killed. The 29 injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state and the city worst hit by the jihadist insurgency. At least 221 people have been killed in bombings and gun attacks in northeast Nigeria since June, according to a Reuters tally.