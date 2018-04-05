N.Y. attorney general investigates after police kill black man holding metal pipe

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating the shooting death of a black man after police said they mistook a metal pipe he was carrying for a gun.

Schneiderman said Thursday that his office, which has the power to investigate police-involved deaths of unarmed people, is committed to "an independent, comprehensive and fair investigation."

Saheed Vassell, 34, was killed around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Crown Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

Officers responded after three 911 callers reported a man "pointing a silver firearm at people on the street," said Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Neighbourhood in uproar after death of man they say was harmless 1:01

Vassell "took a two-handed shooting stance" and "pointed an object at the approaching officers," Monahan said.

Four officers then fired a total of 10 rounds.

Police had encountered Vassell before and classified him as emotionally disturbed, according to the New York Times.

Video posted to social media showed a crowd gathered on the street after the shooting. Some yelled "oppressors" as they faced off against several officers standing on the other side of police tape.

The shooting follows a number of killings of unarmed black men by police that have triggered street protests and fuelled a national debate about bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.