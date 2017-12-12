A man has been charged with terror and weapons counts after Monday's bomb attack in the New York City subway system.

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant, has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism, making a terror-related threat and criminal possession of a weapon under New York state law, the New York Police Department said.

U.S. authorities may also bring federal charges, the department said.

In Monday's attack, a man with a crude pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the device in an underground corridor of the subway system that connects Times Square to the Port Authority Bus Terminal at during the morning rush hour.

Ullah was seriously wounded. Three other people were also hurt.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an attempted terrorist attack, and U.S. officials said it appeared to be a rare if not unprecedented attempt at suicide bombing on U.S. soil.

Ullah survived with burns and lacerations and was taken to hospital in police custody. The three bystanders sustained minor injuries.

Security cameras captured the attacker walking casually through a crowded passageway when the bomb went off around 7:20 a.m. ET. A plume of white smoke cleared to show the man sprawled on the ground and commuters scattering.

Port Authority police said officers found the man injured on the ground, with wires protruding from his jacket and the device strapped to his torso. They said he was reaching for a cellphone and they grabbed his hands.

Suspect's wife questioned

Bangladesh's government condemned the attack.

The government said in a statement that "Bangladesh is committed to its declared policy of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism, and condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all forms or manifestations anywhere in the world, including Monday morning's incident in New York City."

Officials said Tuesday that Bangladesh counterterrorism officers are questioning Ullah's wife and other relatives.

In this undated photo posted by NYPD commissioner James P. O'Neill, an officer and a police dog patrol a corridor in the New York City subway system near the site of Monday's bomb attack. (James P. O'Neill/Twitter)

Police and relatives said Ullah last visited Bangladesh in September to see his wife and newborn son, who stayed behind when he returned to the U.S.

Ullah arrived in the United States in 2011, and the Department of Homeland Security said he is a lawful permanent resident. He lived with his father, mother and brother in a Brooklyn neighbourhood with a large Bangladeshi community, residents said. He was licensed to drive a livery cab between 2012 and 2015, but the licence was allowed to lapse, according to law enforcement officials and New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Ullah's uncle, Abdul Ahad, said his nephew mostly remained inside a small apartment in Dhaka's Hazribagh area when he recently visited Bangladesh.

"He went out of his residence to offer prayers at a nearby mosque," Ahad told The Associated Press.

He said Ullah arrived in Bangladesh on Sept. 8 and returned to New York on Oct. 22.

"He stayed with his wife and six-month-old baby boy," he said, adding that Ullah was a quiet person who rarely socialized.

Ahad said Ullah also returned to Bangladesh two years ago to get married and stayed for about three months.

Ahad, Ullah's wife and her parents are being interrogated by officials from Bangladesh's counterterrorism and transnational crime department, said Abdul Mannan, an official involved in the investigation.

Mannan said Ullah appeared to have no criminal record in Bangladesh and was not a known member of any militant group.