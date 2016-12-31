U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has issued an unusual New Year's message for his Twitter followers.

"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly," he said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Trump added, "they just don't know what to do," ending his message with the word, "Love!"

The president-elect will be spending New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He'll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

In a statement that included New Year's greetings to world leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped his country and the U.S. would be "acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner" and working to "restore the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in various areas."

Putin also said he hopes the two countries can "take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level."

On Friday, Trump praised Putin as "very smart" for not retaliating in response to the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russians over their alleged involvement in hacking political groups before America's Nov. 8 presidential election.

Putin also said it is "regrettable" that the Obama administration is ending its term with additional sanctions against Russia.

Terrorism Germany's 'biggest test'

In her New Year's address, German Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced the Dec. 19 Christmas market truck attack in Berlin, blamed on a failed Tunisian asylum seeker who was shot dead by police near Milan, Italy, on Dec. 23.

The "most difficult test" for Germany in the year coming to a close "without a doubt was Islamist terrorism," she said. "In 2016, it attacked us in the middle of our country, in Wuerzburg, in Ansbach, and just a few days ago on the Christmas market here at the memorial church in Berlin.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed in her New Year's message to introduce laws that improve security after a deadly attack before Christmas in Berlin. (Markus Schreiber/Reuters)

"And yes, it is especially bitter and despicable if terror attacks are carried out by people who are allegedly looking for protection in our country, people who have been enjoying our country's willingness to help and who now ridicule it with their acts," she said.

In her speech, Merkel said the German government would introduce measures to improve security after the Berlin attack that killed 12 people and was carried out reportedly in the name of ISIS.

She compared Brexit in the U.K. to a "deep incision" and said that, even though the European Union as "slow and arduous," its member states should focus on common interests that transcend national benefits.

"And, yes, Europe should focus on what can really be better than the national state," Merkel said. "But we Germans should never be led to believe that each could have a better future by going it alone."

Obama talks about legacy as U.S. president

Barack Obama wished Americans a happy New Year for the last time in his capacity as U.S. president on Saturday and talked about his legacy.

He said the U.S. economy "teetered on the brink of depression" when he took office eight years ago.

"We've turned recession into recovery. Our businesses have created 15.6 million new jobs since early 2010, and we've put more people back to work than all other major advanced economies combined," he said.

​